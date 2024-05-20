Open Menu

Tank’s DPO Pins Promotion Badges To Newly Promoted Police Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Two police personnel of Tank were promoted to the rank of Assistant sub-inspector(ASI).

According to Tank police spokesman,in this regard, District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Abdus Salam Khalid, in his office, along with SP Investigation Tank Cadet Haji Nasir Khan on Monday pinned promotion badges to newly promoted police officers including Fareedullah Khan and Dilbar Khan, who have been promoted from rank of Head Constable.

The DPO congratulated the promoted police officers and briefed them about their new responsibilities.

He stated that not only the public but the department also had high expectations from them. Therefore, it is essential for them to always uphold honesty, bravery, and a spirit of public service, remaining loyal and dedicated to both the department and the public.

He emphasized performing their duties with sincerity and earning a lawful livelihood. The DPO urged them to utilize all their energies for the sake of peace in the district.

Meanwhile other officers of Tank Police congratulated the newly promoted ASIs, adorned them with garlands, and expressed their best wishes.

