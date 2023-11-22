Open Menu

Tank’s NADRA Office Visited To Review Facilities For Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Tank’s NADRA office visited to review facilities for citizens

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan on Wednesday visited the National Database and Registration Authority(NADRA) office Tank and instructed the relevant staff to provide timely services to the public.

According to the district administration, the AC reviewed basic facilities put in place for citizens at the office and met with applicants.

He also inquired about the problems and difficulties people were facing in the office.

Later, he visited different sections of the NADRA office and discussed with staff various matters about public service delivery.

Meanwhile, a spokesman of the Tank police has said that construction work on building firm posts at the NADRA office is underway in full swing and would be completed in a day or two, following instructions of the District Police Officer(DPO) Iftikhar Ali Shah.

As a result of concrete efforts on the part of district police, he said that the NADRA office Tank would be able to remain fully operational by Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention, the NADRA office Tank had to suspend operation temporarily following the martyrdom of a police constable in a gun attack by terrorists, recently.

More Stories From Pakistan