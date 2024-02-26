Tank’s Rescue 1122 Service Handles 16 Emergencies Last Week
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2024 | 01:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Rescue 1122, Tank handled a total of 16 emergencies and provided prompt services to citizens over the last week.
According to a weekly performance report issued by the service on Monday the total emergencies include 13 medical and three emergencies were recovery-related.
The control room of the emergency service received a total of 838 calls including 16 those of emergency and 215 were irrelevant calls.
It also reveals that the rescue 1122 service provided services in 19 referral-related emergencies including eight within the district and in 11 emergencies patients were shifted to other districts
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM
Who is Maryam Nawaz?
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 February 2024
PSL9: Peshawar Zalmi stun Lahore Qalandars in nerve-wracking clash
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Navy demonstrates combat readiness, war fighting potential3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi inaugurates new road6 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death6 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive kicks off amid zero tolerance to achieve success16 minutes ago
-
Liquor supplier arrested, 312 bottles recovered16 minutes ago
-
Atif Aleem writes to PTI chief election commissioner to notify his name as party chairman26 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Ring Road project to review construction work26 minutes ago
-
UoM gets X category award in BS education Program26 minutes ago
-
67 winning candidates out of 114 to become members KP Assembly for first time26 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz makes history, becomes first Punjab CM32 minutes ago
-
Man shot injured over resistance36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for stern action against fake pesticides, fertilizers46 minutes ago