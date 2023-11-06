Open Menu

Tank's Rescue 1122 Service Tackles 15 Emergencies Last Week

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2023 | 04:30 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The district emergency service Rescue 1122, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Waqas Alam, timely responded to a total of 15 emergencies during the last week .

Sharing the weekly performance report here Monday, the Rescue 1122 spokesman said that the district emergency service tackled different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 11 medical, 02 road accidents and two bullet injuries.

During these emergencies, he said the control room received a total of 363 emergency calls including 136 for information or drop calls, 15 emergency calls and 212 fake or irrelevant calls.

He said the Rescue 1122 also provided services in 22 referral-related emergencies in which 05 patients were shifted from one to another hospital within the district while 17 patients were taken to out of district’s hospitals.

The average response time for the emergencies remained seven minutes.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

