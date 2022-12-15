UrduPoint.com

Tanners Association Hands Over Sanitation Machinery, Equipment To SSWMB

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 10:52 PM

Tanners Association hands over sanitation machinery, equipment to SSWMB

Pakistan Tanners Association South Zone Environmental Society handed over modern machinery and other equipment to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for further augmenting cleanliness operations in Korangi Leather Sector.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tanners Association South Zone Environmental Society handed over modern machinery and other equipment to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for further augmenting cleanliness operations in Korangi Leather Sector.

The operational machinery, worth US$300,000, is part of a larger US$ 2 million project supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) funded through Global Environmental facility (GEF) under Korangi Leather Area project for the reduction of GHG emission from the leather sector.

Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmed Channa, speaking at the handing over ceremony, said that the board was already collecting garbage from the sector 7A Korangi Leather Sector and disposing of it off to the landfill site in collaboration with PTA (SZ) Environmental Society.

He hoped that the addition of modern machinery provided by UNIDO-GEF would further enhance cleanliness efficiency in the area.

President PTA (SZ) ES Gulzar Feroze appreciated SSWMB and said that due to their efforts and strategy all matters were settled smoothly in Sector-A 7, Sector 15, Sector 17 of Korangi.

He further informed that the project supports more than 120 tanneries and 375 waste collection bins, compactor trucks, multi loaders, mechanical sweeper, tractor trolleys and other equipment were provided to them to assist in the garbage collection and disposal operations.

Executive Director SSWMB Tariq Nizamani, CEO of Chinese company Gansu Construction Liu Tao, UNIDO National Coordinator Irfan Haider, PTA (SZ) committee members Rehan Hanan, Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Aman, Kamran Habib, and other officers were present at the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan United Nations Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) China Company Korangi SITE All From Million

Recent Stories

Govt announces to set new price of petrol at Rs 21 ..

Govt announces to set new price of petrol at Rs 214.80 per liter

4 minutes ago
 Sports essential for healthy activities, says mini ..

Sports essential for healthy activities, says minister

4 minutes ago
 DC visits different fertilizer outlets

DC visits different fertilizer outlets

4 minutes ago
 Residents of Arandu urge provision of basic amenit ..

Residents of Arandu urge provision of basic amenities; deplores 'apathy' of KP g ..

4 minutes ago
 Chief Justice BHC condemns unnecessary delay in de ..

Chief Justice BHC condemns unnecessary delay in delivering justice

4 minutes ago
 European Council Approves Granting Bosnia and Herz ..

European Council Approves Granting Bosnia and Herzegovina Status of Candidate Co ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.