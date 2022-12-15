Tanners Association hands over sanitation machinery, equipment to SSWMB

Pakistan Tanners Association South Zone Environmental Society handed over modern machinery and other equipment to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for further augmenting cleanliness operations in Korangi Leather Sector.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tanners Association South Zone Environmental Society handed over modern machinery and other equipment to Sindh Solid Waste Management Board for further augmenting cleanliness operations in Korangi Leather Sector.

The operational machinery, worth US$300,000, is part of a larger US$ 2 million project supported by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) funded through Global Environmental facility (GEF) under Korangi Leather Area project for the reduction of GHG emission from the leather sector.

Managing Director SSWMB Zubair Ahmed Channa, speaking at the handing over ceremony, said that the board was already collecting garbage from the sector 7A Korangi Leather Sector and disposing of it off to the landfill site in collaboration with PTA (SZ) Environmental Society.

He hoped that the addition of modern machinery provided by UNIDO-GEF would further enhance cleanliness efficiency in the area.

President PTA (SZ) ES Gulzar Feroze appreciated SSWMB and said that due to their efforts and strategy all matters were settled smoothly in Sector-A 7, Sector 15, Sector 17 of Korangi.

He further informed that the project supports more than 120 tanneries and 375 waste collection bins, compactor trucks, multi loaders, mechanical sweeper, tractor trolleys and other equipment were provided to them to assist in the garbage collection and disposal operations.

Executive Director SSWMB Tariq Nizamani, CEO of Chinese company Gansu Construction Liu Tao, UNIDO National Coordinator Irfan Haider, PTA (SZ) committee members Rehan Hanan, Sheikh Muhammad Imran, Farooq Ahmed, Abdul Aman, Kamran Habib, and other officers were present at the occasion.