'Tannery Zone Project To Put Far-reaching Effects On Industry'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 07:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :-:Newly-elected Chairman Sialkot Tannery Zone Association Chaudhry Raza Munir said that the tannery zone project launched by the business community will put far-reaching effects on the industry.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation led by Vice Chairman SIAL Chaudhry Muhammad Afzal Shaheen here on Sunday.

The delegation was comprising of former chairman SIAL Muhammad Ashfaq Chaudhry, former vice chairman Naeem Yousuf, Director SIALl Muhammad Javed Chaudhry, Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Faraz Akram Awan.

Chaudhry Raza Munir said work was underway on a tannery zone project to eliminate environmental pollution from the city. Soon after the completion of the project, all tanneries from the city will start shifting to the tannery zone. He said that the production of international quality leather in the tannery zone will also enhance quality of its products and higher exports will also boost the foreign exchange.

