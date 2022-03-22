UrduPoint.com

Tanoli Expresses Satisfaction Over Treatment Under SSP

Faizan Hashmi Published March 22, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Tanoli expresses satisfaction over treatment under SSP

Project Director 'Sehat Sahulat Programme' (SSP), Dr. Riaz Tanoli Tuesday visited Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction over treatment under programme

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Project Director 'Sehat Sahulat Programme' (SSP), Dr. Riaz Tanoli Tuesday visited Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction over treatment under programme.

Hospital Director Dr. Amjad Mahboob and Focal Person for Sehat Sahulat Programme Dr. Rehman gave a detailed briefing to the Project Director. Dr. Amjad Mehboob said that all dialysis in BKMC-MTI is carried out under the programme and so far more than 5000 patients have been provided free treatment facilities.

Project director Dr.

Riaz Tanoli also inquired from the patients and attendants about the health facilities available under the programme, who expressed complete satisfaction over the health care.

Dr. Riaz Tanoli assured the Hospital's Director BKMC-MTI of the resolution of all issues regarding the programme within a period of one month.

Dr. Riaz Tanoli said that the Sehat Sahulat Programme has gained global acclamation with the aim of providing free treatment to the people. Dr. Riaz Tanoli with the team also visited various departments of the hospital.

Related Topics

Resolution All From

Recent Stories

Asad for cementing Pakistan-Uzbek ties through enh ..

Asad for cementing Pakistan-Uzbek ties through enhanced parliamentary interactio ..

5 minutes ago
 Blinken Discusses With French Counterpart Aid to U ..

Blinken Discusses With French Counterpart Aid to Ukraine, NATO Summit - US State ..

5 minutes ago
 Abdullah, Azhar steady Pakistan ship on 2nd day of ..

Abdullah, Azhar steady Pakistan ship on 2nd day of third Test against Australia

5 minutes ago
 Govt working for development of tribal people, dis ..

Govt working for development of tribal people, districts: Governor

7 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman to hold 'Khuli Kutchry' on March ..

Federal Ombudsman to hold 'Khuli Kutchry' on March 24

7 minutes ago
 UAF organises rally to mark World Water Day

UAF organises rally to mark World Water Day

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>