Tanoli expresses satisfaction over treatment under SSP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :Project Director 'Sehat Sahulat Programme' (SSP), Dr. Riaz Tanoli Tuesday visited Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) on Tuesday and expressed satisfaction over treatment under programme.

Hospital Director Dr. Amjad Mahboob and Focal Person for Sehat Sahulat Programme Dr. Rehman gave a detailed briefing to the Project Director. Dr. Amjad Mehboob said that all dialysis in BKMC-MTI is carried out under the programme and so far more than 5000 patients have been provided free treatment facilities.

Project director Dr.

Riaz Tanoli also inquired from the patients and attendants about the health facilities available under the programme, who expressed complete satisfaction over the health care.

Dr. Riaz Tanoli assured the Hospital's Director BKMC-MTI of the resolution of all issues regarding the programme within a period of one month.

Dr. Riaz Tanoli said that the Sehat Sahulat Programme has gained global acclamation with the aim of providing free treatment to the people. Dr. Riaz Tanoli with the team also visited various departments of the hospital.