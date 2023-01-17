UrduPoint.com

Tanveer Asks Imran To Play Role Of Opposition In NA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2023 | 01:30 AM

Tanveer asks Imran to play role of opposition in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for education Rana Tanveer Hussain on Monday asked Imran Khan to come to National Assembly and play the role of opposition.

Imran Khan should attend parliamentary sessions and discuss the matter of next election in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

Commenting on interim set up, he said the caretaker government could be established after dissolving assemblies.

He said that interim set up would request the election commission to make necessary arrangements for holding general election. The ECP, he said, was responsible to conduct the next election in a transparent manner.

He said the coalition partners had full members to show in the assembly, and "we are not worried even if a no confidence vote is brought against the PM, as is being planned by the PTI."

