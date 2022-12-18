UrduPoint.com

Tanveer Designates Quality Education, Teachers Training As Top Priority

Published December 18, 2022

Tanveer designates quality education, teachers training as top priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for education and Professional Training on Saturday said that quality of Education, which largely relates to capacity building of our teaching faculty, is one of the top priority areas set by his ministry.

In a Tweet, the minister said that he has tasked NCC, FDE & FCE for devising a comprehensive Teachers Training Program at FDE schools, which will be launched at the New Year 2023.

Rana Tanveer said that, "he & his team was heavily focusing on teachers' training challenge". It is vital to have a trained academic workforce. Our upcoming Teachers Training Programme will cover all aspects of the National Curriculum of Pakistan (NCP) and it will train/equip our teachers with the latest educational and technological interventions, he said.

