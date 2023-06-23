Tanveer for collective efforts to improve governance, achieve national development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Minister for education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday stressed the need for making collective efforts to improve the institutional governance, which faced 'extreme deterioration' during the PTI tenure, and achieve the required goals of national development.

Speaking on the floor of the National Assembly, he said all institutions should work within their constitutional ambit and avoid own-interpretation and rewriting of the laws passed by the Parliament in line with the Constitution of Pakistan.

"Performance of institutions witnessed a decline during the tenure of the past government of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). All institutions should work within their constitutional limits," he said He was of the view that all institutions should exhibit greater patience and tolerance beside forging greater national unity to come out of the confronted crisis whether it was related to economic or governance.

Commenting on the issue of prolonged electricity load-shedding echoed in the House, he said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government during its last tenure (2013-18) had brought the power load-shedding at 'zero' from 20-hour duration outages.

He said the PML-N leadership had completed installation of new power generation plants in the shortest time frame of three years, which usually took seven years to complete.

He said some of the power generation projects were to be completed in the next three to four years when the PML-N left the government before the 2018 general elections, but unfortunately, the PTI government did not give due attention on the power projects rather put them on the backburner. "This negligence is now causing 6-8 hours of load-shedding in the country." Rana Tanveer said the incumbent government during the last 14 months around 3800-megawatt of electricity had been added to the national grid, expressing confidence that the country would be in surplus in power generation during the next two months if the nation gave the PML-N mandate to serve in the upcoming general elections.