UrduPoint.com

Tanveer Iliyas Sees Unbreakable Bond Between Pakistan And AJK People

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Tanveer Iliyas sees unbreakable bond between Pakistan and AJK people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while citing the unbreakable bond between people of Pakistan and Kashmiris, has said that creation of Pakistan was a great blessing of almighty Allah for the Kashmiri Muslims.

"To us Pakistan is a blessing of Allah and its flag being a symbol of our identity makes us known all over the world", the PM said while inaugurating 80 feet tall flagpoles at Sathra Park here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the liberated territory has a vast untapped potential in the tourism sector, which could be utilized for the development and prosperity of the state. "Developing the tourism sector would greatly help improve the economic condition of the state", the PM said adding that it was the responsibility of the state to provide all out support to orphan children and downtrodden sections.

Terming public service as the sole moto of his government, the PM said that his cabinet was striving hard to serve the masses. "Serving orphans, and downtrodden sections of the society is the first priority of the state", he added.

Prime Minister Khan also visited the social welfare center in Muzaffarabad and inaugurated River Park and the Wall of Mercy in the capital city and distributed warm clothes among the needy.

The philanthropists of the city he said should play their due role in making the wall of kindness a success. He said that the development process in Azad Kashmir has badly affected due to the budget cuts imposed by the Federal government."Owing to shortage of funds, important projects are delayed", he said.

He said that it was unfortunate that the previous governments did not focus on creating parks and playgrounds for public recreation and sports. He said that building parks and playgrounds for the youth were the first priority of the present government. He said that special attention should be paid to cleanliness in the parks, washrooms should be built for the public, and smoking should not be allowed in the parks.

Earlier, on his arrival, the PM was presented guard of honor by a smartly turned out contingent of police force and national songs of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played. The Prime Minister also announced a reward of 150 thousand to the concerned administration for the best work in Sathra Park.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Prime Minister World Police Sports Budget Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim All Government Cabinet Best

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews outcomes of Farmers’ Souq initiative

1 minute ago
 Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ide ..

Dubai, an attractive destination for ambitious ideas and projects: Dubai Culture ..

1 minute ago
 Dubai reinforces position as global hub for supery ..

Dubai reinforces position as global hub for superyachts with world-class infrast ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

Pakistan Consul General to Los Angeles visits LCCI

56 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations ..

Nawaz Sharif to get party leaders' recommendations to return Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi h ..

Sheikh Rashid, nephew set free in Masjid-e-Nabvi hooliganism case

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.