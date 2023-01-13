Tanveer Iliyas sees unbreakable bond between Pakistan and AJK people

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan while citing the unbreakable bond between people of Pakistan and Kashmiris, has said that creation of Pakistan was a great blessing of almighty Allah for the Kashmiri Muslims.

"To us Pakistan is a blessing of Allah and its flag being a symbol of our identity makes us known all over the world", the PM said while inaugurating 80 feet tall flagpoles at Sathra Park here Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, the PM said that the liberated territory has a vast untapped potential in the tourism sector, which could be utilized for the development and prosperity of the state. "Developing the tourism sector would greatly help improve the economic condition of the state", the PM said adding that it was the responsibility of the state to provide all out support to orphan children and downtrodden sections.

Terming public service as the sole moto of his government, the PM said that his cabinet was striving hard to serve the masses. "Serving orphans, and downtrodden sections of the society is the first priority of the state", he added.

Prime Minister Khan also visited the social welfare center in Muzaffarabad and inaugurated River Park and the Wall of Mercy in the capital city and distributed warm clothes among the needy.

The philanthropists of the city he said should play their due role in making the wall of kindness a success. He said that the development process in Azad Kashmir has badly affected due to the budget cuts imposed by the Federal government."Owing to shortage of funds, important projects are delayed", he said.

He said that it was unfortunate that the previous governments did not focus on creating parks and playgrounds for public recreation and sports. He said that building parks and playgrounds for the youth were the first priority of the present government. He said that special attention should be paid to cleanliness in the parks, washrooms should be built for the public, and smoking should not be allowed in the parks.

Earlier, on his arrival, the PM was presented guard of honor by a smartly turned out contingent of police force and national songs of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir were played. The Prime Minister also announced a reward of 150 thousand to the concerned administration for the best work in Sathra Park.