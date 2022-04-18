Tanveer Ilyas elected as new AJK PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUZZARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 18th, 2022) Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday elected Tanveer Ilyas as Prime Minister.

The session was called for election of the Prime Minister.

PML-N and PPP of AJK chapters boycotted the elections.

The opposition leaders said that the PTI wanted dispute in the AJK assembly as they did in all other assemblies.

There are total number of members of the Assembly are 53 and to be elected as Prime Minister of the Assembly, support of 27 members is required.

The office had fallen vacant after Prime Minister Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi resigned from the office to escape from the no-trust motion, submitted by 25 of the legislators including some of his cabinet colleagues in the assembly on April 12.

AKK President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry had summoned Legislative Assembly session on Monday at 10.30 am to elect the new prime minister in quick compliance upon the April 16 orders of the AJK Supreme Court.

The house would have exercised the process of election to the new leader of the house / the new Prime Minister of AJK following the resignation from the office by Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi on April 14.

Niazi was currently serving as acting prime minister of the AJK till the election to the new prime minister.