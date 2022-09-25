Tanveer inaugurates Tourism Gala at scenic Patihka valley

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) : Sep 25 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan on Sunday announced to provide employment to 600 local jobless people by establishing a state-of-the-art one-kilometre-long tourist strip at both sides of the Neelam River at picturesque Patihka valley.

While addressing Tourism Gala inauguration ceremony, he said that steps would be taken to boost tourism activities in Kotla valley by providing better roads for access to tourist destinations in the Kotla valley. He said that besides improving road-infrastructure arrangements would be made to boost water sports in the area.

"A one kilo-meter area on the banks of Neelum River at Patika is being earmarked for promotion of water sports activities and traditional food", he said.The PM said that he was well aware of the potential of tourism in Azad Jammu Kashmir.

"Promoting tourism sector will not only help to increase the income of the state but also provide massive employment opportunities to the people", he added.

The Prime Minister announced the formation of a committee headed by PTI Azad Kashmir Senior Vice President Chaudhry Zafar Anwar to promote tourism activities in the Valley at government level. Khan also announced to give 6 crore rupees for the promotion of tourism and employment in Kotla Valley.

The Prime Minister also directed the concerned departments to construct washrooms for the tourist spots in and around Patika Bazar and Kotla Valley and sought repair of half a kilometer broken road in Patika Bazar on urgent basis.

The Prime Minister also announced the construction of a museum in Muzaffarabad.

Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan congratulated Kotla Valley Tourism Gala chief organizer and PTI senior leader Khursheed Ahmad Abbasi for organizing this excellent event and said that the event would go a long way to generate economic activities in the area. Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Assembly Javed Butt, PTI Azad Jammu Kashmir and others were present on the occasion.