ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of renowned actor, director and producer Tanveer Jamal.

The president paid tribute to late Tanveer Jamal and said the actor rendered invaluable services in the field of acting.

He said the services of Tanveer Jamal would be remembered for long.

Dr Alvi prayed for the departed soul of Tanveer Jamal and for grant of patience to his bereaved family.

Late Tanveer Jamal passed away in Japan after protacted illness of cancer.