Open Menu

Tanveer Machi Gang Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM

Tanveer Machi gang busted

The Mela police launched a massive crackdown on the rule-breakers and law violators on Wednesday and busted a criminal gang involved in heinous crimes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Mela police launched a massive crackdown on the rule-breakers and law violators on Wednesday and busted a criminal gang involved in heinous crimes.

The police spokesman said police concerned conducted a raid at different localities and arrested ring leader Tanveer Machi besides other gangsters including Naveed, Abdullah, Kareem Khan and others.

The police recovered valuables worth Rs. 90 lakh including four motorcycles,15 solar plates, peter engines and some other items.

Recent Stories

Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 ..

Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth

1 minute ago
 Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI

Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI

1 minute ago
 EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathro ..

EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow

1 minute ago
 IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance r ..

IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..

1 minute ago
 Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI

Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI

1 minute ago
 School uniforms distribution among students in Lay ..

School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district

1 minute ago
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care ..

Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre

1 minute ago
 IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, tr ..

IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders

1 minute ago
 Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings f ..

Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1

5 minutes ago
 Tanveer Machi gang busted

Tanveer Machi gang busted

5 minutes ago
 Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absc ..

Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders

5 minutes ago
 MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health

MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan