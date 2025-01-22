Tanveer Machi Gang Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 07:11 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The Mela police launched a massive crackdown on the rule-breakers and law violators on Wednesday and busted a criminal gang involved in heinous crimes.
The police spokesman said police concerned conducted a raid at different localities and arrested ring leader Tanveer Machi besides other gangsters including Naveed, Abdullah, Kareem Khan and others.
The police recovered valuables worth Rs. 90 lakh including four motorcycles,15 solar plates, peter engines and some other items.
