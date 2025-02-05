Open Menu

Tanveer Reaffirms Support For Kashmiris' Self-determination

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Tanveer reaffirms support for Kashmiris' self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the Kashmiri people’s struggle for self-determination.

In a message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, he said that the entire nation of Pakistan was reaffirming its commitment to unwavering solidarity with its Kashmiri brothers and sisters, highlighting their courage and sacrifices.

Tanveer vowed to continue raising the Kashmir cause on every forum to protect their rights.

He urged the international community to take urgent action against human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and play its role in granting the Kashmiri people their rightful freedom.

He emphasized that Pakistan would always stand with Kashmir.

