Tanveer Shah posted as CEO DHA Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :Primary and Secondary Heathcare Department, Government of Punjab has posted Dr. Syed Tanveer Hussain Shah as Chief Executive Officer, District Health Authority Bahawalpur (DHA) with immediate effect.

According to an official notification issued by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, Government of Punjab here Sunday, Dr. Tanveer Hussain Shah, Principal Medical Officer (BS-20-Regular) awaiting posting is hereby posted as Chief Executive Officer DHA Bahawalpur with immediate effect.