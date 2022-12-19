UrduPoint.com

Tanveer Unanimously Elected As KATI Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published December 19, 2022 | 10:09 PM

S. M. Tanveer, son of late S.M. Muneer has been unanimously elected by the Executive Committee as the Patron-in-Chief of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry.

S. M. Tanveer has been honored with this position by KATI members after the death of his father, who served on this post for a long time, a statement issued here on Monday said.

The association's meeting was attended by its President Faraz-ur-Rehman, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, CEO of KITE Limited M. Zubair Chhaya, former presidents of the association Masood Naqi, Farhan-ur-Rehman, S. M. Yahya, Sheikh Fazal Jalil, Ehtishamuddin, Rashid Ahmed Siddiqui, Syed Farrukh Mazhar, Zahid Saeed, Danish Khan, Salim-uz-Zaman, Sheikh Umar Rehan, Tariq Malik, Senior Vice President Nighat Awan, Vice President Muslim Mohammadi, and others.

Great tribute was paid to late S. M. Muneer for his services to the KATI members, and for the promotion of trade and industry in the country.

Patron-in-Chief of KATI, SM Tanveer thanked all the members and said that it was an honor for him to patronize this body representing more than 5000 industries and trade entities of Korangi. It was the largest and most active trade body in the country.

He pledged to make the best use of his ability and utilize the resources for the good of the members, and for the prosperity of the country.

