- Home
- Pakistan
- Tanveer visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Col. Awan; highlights martyrs’ sacrifices for motherland
Tanveer Visits Residence Of Shaheed Lt. Col. Awan; Highlights Martyrs’ Sacrifices For Motherland
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2024 | 06:11 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday visited residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan and highlighted the sacrifices rendered by martyrs while safeguarding motherland.
During the visit, he met with the family members of the martyred officer, paid tribute to the Shaheed and expressed his deepest condolences.
He lauded Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan's sacrifice, saying that martyrdom was a great honour for Muslims and the ultimate path to heaven.
The minister emphasized that the sacrifices of martyrs like Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan were a testament to their unwavering commitment with the nation. He added that their bravery and selflessness would always be remembered and cherished.
Rana Tanveer offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyred officer's rank in heaven and for the well-being of his family. He also prayed for the souls of all martyrs, seeking divine blessings and mercy for their sacrifices.
Recent Stories
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore
Champions One-Day Cup: Tickets go on sale today
PM Shehbaz visits Chaudhary Nisar, condoles death of his sister
Hania Aamir catches Indian behind circulation of her deep fake videos
Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi hosted a reception to mark defence day of Pakistan
Babar Azam’s Pakistan captaincy in jeopardy
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senators demand capping of medical tests prices at private labs49 seconds ago
-
PM congratulates Haider Ali on winning Bronze medal in Paris Paralympics58 seconds ago
-
16th Punjab Regiment offers salute at memorial of martyrs1 minute ago
-
Diabetes Centre Islamabad launches PsyCare Clinic for comprehensive care1 minute ago
-
Empowering Change: DeafTawk, Sightsavers introduce third cohort of futuremakers1 minute ago
-
LUMHS celebrates Pakistan Defense Day with fervour2 minutes ago
-
Anti-Smog campaign launched in Lahore2 minutes ago
-
Dr. Musadik visits Shaheed Major Usman Ullah's residence12 minutes ago
-
SCCI president pays tribute to Sept 6 martyrs12 minutes ago
-
Jhang celebrates Pakistan Defence Day with patriotic fervour12 minutes ago
-
Kohat celebrates Pakistan Defense Day with patriotic ceremony12 minutes ago
-
Defence, Martyrs Day observed across country21 minutes ago