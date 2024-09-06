Tanveer visits residence of Shaheed Lt. Col. Awan; highlights martyrs’ sacrifices for motherland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain on Friday visited residence of Shaheed Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan and highlighted the sacrifices rendered by martyrs while safeguarding motherland.

During the visit, he met with the family members of the martyred officer, paid tribute to the Shaheed and expressed his deepest condolences.

He lauded Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan's sacrifice, saying that martyrdom was a great honour for Muslims and the ultimate path to heaven.

The minister emphasized that the sacrifices of martyrs like Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan were a testament to their unwavering commitment with the nation. He added that their bravery and selflessness would always be remembered and cherished.

Rana Tanveer offered Fateha and prayed for the elevation of the martyred officer's rank in heaven and for the well-being of his family. He also prayed for the souls of all martyrs, seeking divine blessings and mercy for their sacrifices.