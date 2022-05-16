Tanveer visits VVIP block of Jammu Kashmir House; dismays over substandard construction

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Monday paid a surprise visit to the newly constructed VVIP block at Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) : Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan Monday paid a surprise visit to the newly constructed VVIP block at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis.

He expressed his anguish over the use of sub-standard building material in construction and ordered third party investigation to bring real culprits to justice.

On the occasion, the prime minister visited various sections of the VVIP block and expressed his dissatisfaction over the sorry state of affairs of the building. He also demanded details of expenditure incurred on construction of the VVIP block from the PPH department.

The PM said that a stern action would be taken against those who looted the state exchequer and deviated from building specifications.The Prime Minister also inspected the Physical Planning and Housing (PPH) office and issued orders for confiscation of relevant records.

A committee headed by DG Audit has also been constituted on the directives of the Prime Minister. The committee will submit its report within five days. Meanwhile, the State Officer, SDO and overseer Kashmir House have also been dismissed for negligence.