Tanya Aidrus Visits COMSATS Internet Services

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 10:15 PM

Tanya Aidrus visits COMSATS Internet Services

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Miss Tanya Aidrus Thursday visited the COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) pioneer ISP of Pakistan project of COMSATS Secretariat to witness CIS Data center, Telemedicine services, COMSATS Software Solutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Miss Tanya Aidrus Thursday visited the COMSATS Internet Services (CIS) pioneer ISP of Pakistan project of COMSATS Secretariat to witness CIS Data center, Telemedicine services, COMSATS Software Solutions.

She was welcomed by Executive Director of COMSATS Dr. Syed Muhammad Junaid Zaidi HI. SI and Chief Operating officer Nasir Jamal Khan at COMSATS Internet Services CIS Technology Park.

On her visit, CIS gave a detailed presentation on the history and operations of the project. She was informed that CIS was the pioneer organization to introduce Internet services, Telemedicine Services in Pakistan.

The CIS has established a network of 19 offices across Pakistan to serve Government organizations, SME and private organizations and internet in rural areas, he added.

She was briefed that Telemedicine clinics at rural areas were connected via broadband internet to CIS Telemedicine Resource Center, Islamabad, where a panel of specialist doctors provides free medical consultation to patient visiting the telemedicine centers.

The centers were equipped with latest equipment of video conferencing, IT infrastructure and necessary digital diagnostic systems. The patients' data was maintained on the web portal of CIS for future reference. Recently, the Telemedicine clinics were being installed in Balochistan province.

On the occasion, the COMSATS ED briefed the special assistant about CIS and its different projects.

He informed that the purpose of the facilities developed by CIS was to serve the rural people in remote areas with no or little access to good IT facilities.

"Still more concentrated efforts were required to digitize throughout Pakistan, one of the key strategies for bringing IT services to the door step of people of the country," Dr. Zaidi said.

On the occasion, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan admired CIS professional environment and IT superior services provided to the government and private sector across the country.

