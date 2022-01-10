Tanzania's Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Michael Mwanandenja Mumanga Monday visited Naval Headquarters here and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :Tanzania's Navy Commander, Rear Admiral Michael Mwanandenja Mumanga Monday visited Naval Headquarters here and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters (NHQ), the visiting dignitary was received by Chief of the Naval Staff, said a Pakistan Navy media release.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy presented him guard of honour.

After wreath laying at shuhada monument, the dignitary was introduced to the Principal Staff Officers at Naval Headquarters.

Later, Rear Admiral Michael Mwandenje Mumanga called on Chief of the Naval Staff in his office.

During the meeting, various matters of maritime security and mutual interest including bilateral collaboration were discussed.

Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted Pakistan Navy's contributions for ensuring maritime security and peace in the region. Both the dignitaries agreed on further enhancing mutual interactions in diversified military domains.

It is expected that the visit of Tanzania Navy Commander shall further promote the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries in general and the navies in particular.