Tanzara Art Gallery to hold painting exhibition

Tanzara Art Gallery will hold a Painting Exhibition from October 22nd to November 5th at Saidpur Village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery will hold a Painting Exhibition from October 22nd to November 5th at Saidpur Village.

The gallery would exhibit the works of renowed Pakistan artist Muhammad Atif Khan who has been successfully built a niche for himself in local and international art market .

His master peace of Islamic miniature painting with geometric designs and Juxtapositions of Mughal era figures within manadla like landscapes will be displayed,an official said on Wednesday.

He said that Tanzara Art Gallery offers art lovers a splendid collection of art work by Pakistani artists both emerging and established.