UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzara Art Gallery To Hold Painting Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 02:59 PM

Tanzara Art Gallery to hold painting exhibition

Tanzara Art Gallery will hold a Painting Exhibition from October 22nd to November 5th at Saidpur Village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery will hold a Painting Exhibition from October 22nd to November 5th at Saidpur Village.

The gallery would exhibit the works of renowed Pakistan artist Muhammad Atif Khan who has been successfully built a niche for himself in local and international art market .

His master peace of Islamic miniature painting with geometric designs and Juxtapositions of Mughal era figures within manadla like landscapes will be displayed,an official said on Wednesday.

He said that Tanzara Art Gallery offers art lovers a splendid collection of art work by Pakistani artists both emerging and established.

Related Topics

Pakistan Saidpur October November Market From Love

Recent Stories

Why Usman Qadir has been selected for upcoming T20 ..

5 minutes ago

Thailand welcomes first tourists since March

21 seconds ago

Country is heading towards development and prosper ..

22 seconds ago

Prime Minister Suga Praises Japan-ASEAN Cooperatio ..

25 seconds ago

Chief Secretary takes notice of explosion in Gulsh ..

4 minutes ago

Effective anti-COVID-19 SOPs in place for inbound ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.