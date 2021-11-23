Tanzara Gallery to organize a solo exhibition 'Mauzu-e-Sukhan' on Nov 25

Tanzara Art Gallery would organize a solo exhibition titled 'Mauzu-e-Sukhan' interpreting Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Maulana Rumi poetry into Siyah Mashq Calligraphy on November 2

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery would organize a solo exhibition titled 'Mauzu-e-Sukhan' interpreting Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Maulana Rumi poetry into Siyah Mashq Calligraphy on November 25.

The artwork of talented artist Shah Abdullah Alamee would be displayed, said Noshi Qadir an official of Tanzara Art Gallery.

She said Abdullah's painting corroborates that Islamic tradition generates the beauty of the written word above all other forms of embellishment, adding that Taking Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Rumi's poetry as inspiration, he expresses his views interpretation of the written word.

His work exudes a quiet grandeur whilst the smooth and elongated calligraphic strokes flow into strong visual compositions.

The use of gold leaf along with Siyah Mashq on these vast surfaces creates an atmosphere of ease and calm bringing about a mediative experience.

In this exhibition, Faiz and Rumi's profound and inspirational messages have been translated through the artists' sensibility to create glorious compositions in Siyah Mashq, a style of Persian calligraphy that was originally used by calligraphers many years ago in Iran as a tool of practice.

Siyah means "rough" and Mashq means "practice".

Shah Abdullah hails from Quetta and now lives and practices in Lahore. He graduated in Fine Arts from the National College of Arts (NCA) in 2012 and was awarded the prestigious Haji Shareef Award. Abdullah has exhibited at various national as well as international exhibitions.

He has served as visiting faculty at the school of Textile and Design, University of Management and Technology Lahore, and taught Persian miniature at Hast-o-Neest Lahore. Presently he teaches calligraphy, drawing, and miniature at Faiz Foundation, Lahore.

The exhibition will continue until December 15.