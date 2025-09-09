Open Menu

Tanzara Gallery To Unveil ‘Beyond DNA 2’: An Exploration Of Identity Through Art

Sumaira FH Published September 09, 2025 | 09:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Tanzara Gallery is all set to present “Beyond DNA 2”, an innovative and thought-provoking exhibition that brings together some of Pakistan’s most celebrated contemporary artists.

A project of Studio RM, the exhibition is led by renowned curators Sadaf Naeem and Saulat Ajmal. The show will open on Thursday, September 11 at Tanzara Gallery, Saidpur Village, Islamabad, and will remain on display until September 24.

Featuring a diverse lineup of artists including Abdul Jabbar Gull, Adeel uz Zafar, Ali Azmat, Attiya Shaukat, Kishwar Kiani,

Laila Rehman, Mizna Zulfiqar, Muhammad Zeeshan, Mudassar Manzoor, Rahat Masud, RM Naeem, Saulat Ajmal, Sana Arjumand, and Zaheer Chaudhry, the exhibition promises to offer a multi-dimensional dialogue between art, science, and human experience.

At its core, Beyond DNA 2 explores DNA not merely as a biological concept but as a powerful metaphor for identity, memory, and human interconnectedness.

Through their individual interpretations, the participating artists delve into themes of genetic coding, individuality, cultural belonging, and the ethical and philosophical questions surrounding science and existence.

According to the curators, the exhibition seeks to push artistic boundaries and inspire audiences to think beyond conventional definitions of selfhood and heritage. Each artwork opens new conversations on how our biological makeup interacts with memory, history, and the narratives that shape our lives.

Tanzara Gallery has long been recognized for introducing innovative artistic initiatives to the capital’s cultural landscape.

With Beyond DNA 2, it continues its tradition of curating exhibitions that spark intellectual engagement, creativity, and dialogue.

The gallery has extended an open invitation to art lovers, critics, students, and the general public to attend the exhibition, which promises to be a landmark event in Islamabad’s cultural Calendar.

