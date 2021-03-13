UrduPoint.com
Tanzara Gallery Two-week Long Exhibition In Full Swing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th March 2021 | 01:34 PM

Tanzara Gallery two-week long exhibition in full swing

Tanzara Gallery in collaboration with Studio RM two-week long exhibition titled "Every Second Counts" is in full swing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Tanzara Gallery in collaboration with Studio RM two-week long exhibition titled "Every Second Counts" is in full swing.

In an exhibition a group show comprising of eight incredibly talented artists working to their own rhythm in various mediums and styles.

The exhibition would continue till March 16 at the Gallery.

Ali Kazim, one of the eight participant artists, is a highly accomplished artist recognized home and abroad. His technically accomplished paintings, derive from an interest in the portrait and are revealed in his fastidiously rendered portraits.

Irfan Gul Dahri's work is rooted in an intensely absorbed activity of image making. His mysterious imagery engages with a narrative, which have different interpretations for each, making them emotionally and intellectually evocative.

Mudassar Manzoor's solitary figures are lost in contemplation, detached from the world, yet very much part of its fascinating beauty. Manzoor revels in the majesty of nature.

The skills so carefully honed in the miniature studio are brought to the fore; the palette is masterly, the surface treated like a jewel.

Muhammad Ali paints with an assured, expressive and fluent handling of his medium. His overt enjoyment of the male and female form is fully embodied in the rich and luscious canvases he paints. His artworks often make tongue in cheek references to various societal or cultural norms.

Renowned artist, R M Naeem's figures and forms are infused with an illusive flow as they float across the canvas with an infectious undulation that makes us want to join them. His canvases are rendered with great dexterity and depict a surreal world existent outside of our own temporality.

Sana Arjumand is a highly skilled painter. In this series "the bird" is a valued image and symbol. It is an interlocutor to the spiritual world invoking an air of earth-magic, something mesmerizing. We are reminded of the bird as a powerful symbol in folklore, myth and legend.

