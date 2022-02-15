UrduPoint.com

Tanzara Solo Exhibition To Start From Feb 17

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

Tanzara Art Gallery would organize a solo exhibition under the titled 'Life & some other beautiful things' by Irfan Cheema on Thursday February 17 aiming to showcase the hidden talent of artistic work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery would organize a solo exhibition under the titled 'Life & some other beautiful things' by Irfan Cheema on Thursday February 17 aiming to showcase the hidden talent of artistic work.

The exhibition will continue till Feb 23 under complete Standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Tanzara Gallery takes pleasure in presenting 'Life and some other beautiful things' a solo exhibition by Shanghai based Pakistani artist Irfan Cheema who is known for his timeless still life paintings ,said a press release issued here.

He is a classical realist painter,but his paintings are more than an imitation of what is seen.He has the magic of capturing the essence of the vignette that he replicate son canvas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shanghai February

Recent Stories

Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard b ..

Anna Gasser takes back-to-back women's snowboard big air gold at Beijing 2022, C ..

54 seconds ago
 China's Olympic ski jumping venue "outstanding bui ..

China's Olympic ski jumping venue "outstanding building project," says architect ..

55 seconds ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Tuesday

3 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 2 ..

Malaysia reports 21,315 new COVID-19 infections, 24 more deaths

3 minutes ago
 PWAI, PAL to organize "Zikr-e-Faiz" on Feb 17

PWAI, PAL to organize "Zikr-e-Faiz" on Feb 17

3 minutes ago
 China's He Jinbo fails to qualify for men's freesk ..

China's He Jinbo fails to qualify for men's freeski slopestyle finals at Beijing ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>