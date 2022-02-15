Tanzara solo exhibition to start from Feb 17

Tanzara Art Gallery would organize a solo exhibition under the titled 'Life & some other beautiful things' by Irfan Cheema on Thursday February 17 aiming to showcase the hidden talent of artistic work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery would organize a solo exhibition under the titled 'Life & some other beautiful things' by Irfan Cheema on Thursday February 17 aiming to showcase the hidden talent of artistic work.

The exhibition will continue till Feb 23 under complete Standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Tanzara Gallery takes pleasure in presenting 'Life and some other beautiful things' a solo exhibition by Shanghai based Pakistani artist Irfan Cheema who is known for his timeless still life paintings ,said a press release issued here.

He is a classical realist painter,but his paintings are more than an imitation of what is seen.He has the magic of capturing the essence of the vignette that he replicate son canvas.