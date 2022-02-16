UrduPoint.com

Tanzara Solo Exhibition To Start On Thursday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2022

Tanzara solo exhibition to start on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :Tanzara Art Gallery would organize a solo exhibition titled "Life & some other beautiful things" by Irfan Cheema on February 17 aiming to showcase the hidden talent of artistic work.

The exhibition will continue till Feb 23 under complete observance of COVID-19 related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Tanzara Gallery takes pleasure in presenting 'Life & some other beautiful things' a solo exhibition by Shanghai based Pakistani artist Irfan Cheema who is known for his timeless still life paintings, said a press release issued here.

He is a classical realist painter but his paintings are more than an imitation of what is seen. He has the magic of capturing the essence of the vignette that he replicate son canvas.

/778

