ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2022 ) :Tanzara Gallery on Thursday organized a calligraphy exhibition to spread renowned poets' inspirational messages among the youth through visual art.

In the exhibition, the profound and inspirational messages of Faiz and Rumi have been translated through the artist's sensibility to create glorious compositions in 'Siyah Mashq', a style of Persian calligraphy that was originally used by calligraphers many years ago in Iran as a tool of practice. 'Siyah' means rough and 'Mashq' means practice.

The exhibition mesmerized the visitors with the ambiance of unique paintings displayed on the walls.

Later, the renowned calligrapher Shah Abdullah Alamee left the visitors spellbound after demonstration of his live performance.

Talking to APP, Alamee said calligraphy is a branch of art through which people express their feeling.

"Islamic calligraphy is the heritage of the Muslims and Islamic calligraphy is an expression of Muslims' immense love for Qur'an and Hadith," he noted.

He remarked that Pakistan gave many famous calligraphers to the world, including Sadequain, Elahi Bakhsh Mati, Khawaja Muhammad Hussain and many other Presidential Award winners.

Rimish Resham Adnan a sojourner from Abu Dhabi who was keenly observing the show eulogized the displayed art work and said the growing trend of the young generation towards Islamic calligraphy was appreciable.

She underscored the need to conduct such events in the capital to promote magnificent artistic Islamic legacy and foster unity and solidarity in the Muslim world through art.

Jamshed Satti, a student of Bahria University said exhibitions may provide a platform to the young as well as professional calligraphers from across the country to showcase their innovative work and learn from the experiences of the renowned calligraphers from different countries.

"Art is the language of peace and live. The more we promote art in the society, the more it will breed tolerance and harmony."A large number of people from different walks of life attended the event which would continue till September 1st .