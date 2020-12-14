Tanzeem Asatazaa Sindh conducts annual elections

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Prof. Dr. Nasarullah Leghari has been elected as President Tanzeem Asataza Sindh for the year 2020-2021 with Prof. Raees Ahmed Mansoori as Secretary in the annual elections held here on Monday.

According to results announced by the Election Commissioner, Prof. Dr.

Altaf Langrial, Shabbir Ahmed Mirani, Abdul Majeed Arif, Naushad Tamzan and Abdul Sattar Ansari have also been elected as Vice President, Joint Secretary, information Secretary and Finance Secretary respectively.

Besides, Prof. Abu Aamir Aazmi, Shakir Shakoor and Abdul Hafeez Ahmedani have been elected as the members of the executive committee of Tanzeem Asataza Sindh.