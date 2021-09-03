Tanzeem-e-Islami condemns India for not allowing proper funeral of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Geelani

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Ameer Tanzeem-e-Islami Shujauddin Sheikh Friday condemned India for not allowing proper funeral to world famed Kashmiri Hurraiyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

He said the fanatic Hindu regime was afraid of the Hurriyat leader even after his death.

In a statement, Sheikh said that India that claims to be a big democracy did not allow burial of the icon of kashmiri struggle in accordance with his will and the family wishes. Ameer Tanzeem-e-Islami paid glowing tribute to Syed Ali Shah Geelani saying he will live in the hearts of the people forever.

He said, India can snatch mortal remains of the Hurriyat leader and bury him quietly but cannot wipe out the love and respect Kashmiri people bestow upon the departed soul and cannot omit the Kashmiris' desire for freedom from the illegal occupation of India.