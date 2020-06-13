Tanzeem-e-Islami lauds passing of unanimous amended bill on Punjab Text Book Board

Tanzeem-e-Islami Pakistan lauded unanimous approval of recent amended bill about curriculum of Punjab Text Book Board in the Punjab Assembly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Tanzeem-e-Islami Pakistan lauded unanimous approval of recent amended bill about curriculum of Punjab Text Book board in the Punjab Assembly.

Tanzeem-e-Islami Representative Ayub Baig, in a statement issued here, stated that Punjab assembly took a historic step by passing amended Bill of Punjab Text Book Board.

According to the amended Bill, there would be no amendment in curriculum on topics related to Islamic teachings, without approval from Ulema Board.

The various subjects including Islamic Studies, Pak Studies, urdu Literatures etc contained different Islamic topics in the curriculum. Only Ulema Board would give approval for change in the curriculum, pertaining to topics on Islamic ideology.