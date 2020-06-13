UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tanzeem-e-Islami Lauds Passing Of Unanimous Amended Bill On Punjab Text Book Board

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 10:25 PM

Tanzeem-e-Islami lauds passing of unanimous amended bill on Punjab Text Book Board

Tanzeem-e-Islami Pakistan lauded unanimous approval of recent amended bill about curriculum of Punjab Text Book Board in the Punjab Assembly

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Tanzeem-e-Islami Pakistan lauded unanimous approval of recent amended bill about curriculum of Punjab Text Book board in the Punjab Assembly.

Tanzeem-e-Islami Representative Ayub Baig, in a statement issued here, stated that Punjab assembly took a historic step by passing amended Bill of Punjab Text Book Board.

According to the amended Bill, there would be no amendment in curriculum on topics related to Islamic teachings, without approval from Ulema Board.

The various subjects including Islamic Studies, Pak Studies, urdu Literatures etc contained different Islamic topics in the curriculum. Only Ulema Board would give approval for change in the curriculum, pertaining to topics on Islamic ideology.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Punjab From Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 514 more COVID-19 infections

56 minutes ago

UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advis ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to import Actemra, remedesivir for Co ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,366 new cases of coronaviru ..

2 hours ago

PM says targeted lockdown will be imposed in more ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy, Commercial Bank of Dubai to provide ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.