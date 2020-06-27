UrduPoint.com
Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Expresses Concern Over Increase In Oil Prices

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 08:52 PM

Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan expresses concern over increase in oil prices

Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan expressed concerns sudden increase in oil prices and stated that it would damage business activities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan expressed concerns sudden increase in oil prices and stated that it would damage business activities.

Chairman Tanzeem Tajraan Pakistan Khawaja Suleman Siddique in statement observed that COVID 19 was already affecting business activities.

However, the recent increase in petroleum prices will bring another wave of inflation. It will surely hurt businesses. He demanded of relief in petroleum product, gas and electricity bills. He also warned of protest in case the relief was not given to the traders.

