TAO Recommends SIFC Premptive Guards To Combat Thalassemia Prevalence

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2024 | 03:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Thalassemia Awareness Organization (TAO) in an important meeting convened by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) focused on thalassemia prevention ,recommended the Council to ensure premptive measures to combat Thalassemia prevalence in the population.

The meeting was attended by government and non-government officials from across Pakistan, including representatives from the Ministry of Health, a TAO news release said.

During the SIFC meeting, the Thalassemia Awareness Organization presented key points aimed at the future prevention of thalassemia, which was well received by the participants.

The Thalassemia Awareness Organization emphasized that public awareness campaigns must be expanded to effectively combat thalassemia. They proposed making pre-marriage thalassemia testing mandatory and urged that comprehensive records of thalassemia minor and major cases be maintained within NADRA's data system. Additionally, they recommended launching awareness campaigns in educational institutions and cinemas.

At the conclusion, the SIFC considered the recommendations put forth by the Thalassemia Awareness Organization and indicated further actions.

