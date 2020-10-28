Tap water in Hyderabad not drinkable, SEPA serves notice to WASA

Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), after conducting laboratory test of water samples collected from Hyderabad and finding unfit for human consumption, serves notice to Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA).

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA), after conducting laboratory test of water samples collected from Hyderabad and finding unfit for human consumption, serves notice to Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA).

The spokesman of SEPA informed here on Wednesday that a notice has been issued to the Managing Director of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) Hyderabad strictly reprimanding it on the supply of poor quality water to the residents of Hyderabad city because of its improper filtration which proves to be unfit for the human condition.

Referring to the visit by the Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal of the site of the filter plant of WASA located at Jamshoro Road, the notice said that it was observed during the visit that the filter plant was found malfunctioning and was supplying drinking water without necessary treatment. The things were worse so much so that even chlorination was not being applied and it was observed that water being supplied was unfit for human consumption, the notice stated.

During the recent visit of Director General SEPA Naeem Ahmed Mughal, it was also found that two chambers of six filter beds of the referred filter plant were not working and the condition of the plant was dilapidated.

Also, clarifies were non-functional and clarifier tanks were filled with mud.

It was also noted during the subject visit that the capacity of the plant was 50 million gallons per day (MGD) but it was working at 30 MGD. Samples of the drinking water collected from the outlet/discharge point of the plant showed that the quality of water was found unfit for human consumption. The copy of the laboratory report of water samples carried out by the SEPA was also enclosed with the notice which was issued to Managing Director WASA.

The management of WASA has been directed to take immediate corrective measures to make the plant fully functional within fifteen days for the provision of safe and clean drinking water to the citizens of Hyderabad. It was also directed to ensure effective chlorination of the water before supplying it to the citizens.

The management of WASA has also been warned that in case of any mishap as a result of the consumption of poor quality water, the responsibility shall lie on it and it will have to face any consequences in this regard.

The management of WASA has also been informed that in case of non-compliance with the directives stated above, legal action under the provision of the Sindh Environmental Protection Act 2014 will be initiated by SEPA.