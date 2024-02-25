Tapas Adhikari invites business community to participate in upcoming Chamber Expo-2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Ambassador Tapas Adhikari of Nepal to Pakistan extended an invitation to the Sialkot business community on Sunday, urging them to participate in the upcoming Nepal Chamber Expo-2024 in March and the Investment Summit in April 2024.

During his visit to the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry and interaction with Abdul Gafoor Malik, President of the Chamber, and other executive members, he said that the participation of Sialkot entrepreneurs could pave the way for bilateral business promotion, investment, and technology transfer.

“The Government of Nepal is ready to extend all kinds of support to foreign direct investment,” he added.

“Sialkot could be a role model for Nepali people that it has emerged from a small town to a global business hub because of the hard work, innovation, and entrepreneurship of its people,” he added.

He said Nepal and Pakistan needed more economic engagements and as Ambassador of Nepal, “I want to tap the business opportunity in Pakistan that could be beneficial to both countries.”

During the interaction, he highly appreciated the contribution of Sialkot entrepreneurs making Sialkot a hub of sports goods, surgical items, and kitchen cutlery products in Pakistan.

He informed that recently Nepal has been able to export 6 containers of Nepali tea to the Pakistani market after decades.

“I further said that the meeting would be very beneficial for the business communities of both countries and would open a new avenue of cooperation.”

He said that Nepal is a tourist hub of South Asia and invited them to visit Nepal for business purposes as well as family and friends for holidays since Nepal is close, hospitable, and has an easy visa regime for Pakistani nationals.

The envoy said Nepali Sherpas are sharing their skills and expertise with Pakistani mountaineers and every year they bring a large number of foreign mountaineers to Pakistan, which is becoming beneficial for Pakistani people.

The ambassador visited the FIFA World Cup football manufacturer ‘Forward’, surgical equipment manufacturer ‘Elmed’, and sports garment manufacturer ‘Rajco production units.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik in his welcome address said that Nepal and Pakistan share cordial relations.

He said that this year would mark 64 years of strong bilateral relations, based on mutual respect, deep understanding, and a shared vision for peace and socio-economic progress of both countries.

Malik said that both countries need to focus on further enhancing economic ties, and there is ample scope of opportunities waiting to be explored.

He suggested a few measures to increase bilateral trade, including both countries facilitating single-country trade exhibitions and encouraging frequent exchanges of trade delegations to explore both markets; Pakistan and Nepal should utilize e-commerce and digital trade platforms to promote cross-border trade, making it easier for businesses to connect with potential customers and partners.

Sialkot, a city of 7-lakh population, is an industrial hub of Pakistan that exports 2.5 billion US Dollars goods in particular sports goods, surgical items, and kitchen cutlery. Sialkot exports ten percent of Pakistani exports.

Sialkot is labeled as the football manufacturing capital of the world, supplying 70 percent of global demand. It produces the sports goods of Adidas, Nike, Reebok, Puma, and various other brands.

Small manufacturing units contribute a large share of exports and provide one-third of employment to the residents of the city. Sialkot has its private sector invested in public airports, dry ports, and airlines to promote business.

APP/zah-fur