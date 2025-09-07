Tape Ball Cricket: From Street Pastime To Mainstream Spotlight
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Once dismissed as a street pastime for children, tape ball cricket is rapidly carving out a space, with tournaments offering hefty prize purses, corporate sponsorship and televised coverage.
The game traces its origins to the 1970s and 1980s in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh when young cricketers began wrapping tennis balls with electrical tape. The improvised ball, heavier and quicker than a standard tennis ball, simulated the pace and spin of hard-ball cricket while reducing the risk of injury. Its low cost and minimal equipment requirements allowed the game to flourish in alleys, streets and open grounds.
From its modest beginnings, tape ball cricket has evolved into a phenomenon attracting large crowds. Tournaments in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi regularly draw thousands of spectators, while expatriate communities in the UAE, Europe and North America have established thriving leagues of their own.
A recent PSL-style tape ball league in Mian Channu, televised live by ptv sports, highlighted the format’s growing commercial value. Events of this kind are not only drawing local talent but also securing sponsorships and substantial prize money, with some finals offering hundreds of thousands of rupees.
For many amateur cricketers, tape ball serves as an entry point into professional cricket, bridging the gap between informal street matches and the structured domestic circuit. The accessibility of the format has unearthed a generation of players who later featured in mainstream cricket.
Observers note that the commercialisation of tape ball cricket is still in its early stages, but the signs are encouraging. With increasing corporate investment, professional organisation and live broadcast coverage, experts argue the format could soon earn formal recognition as a mainstream discipline.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 September 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2025
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad and surrounding areas
India’s water tactics violate international agreements: Adviser
Sahil Welfare, Pak Navy continue relief operations in flood affected areas
ADR rooted in our traditions, key to addressing court pendency: Justice Iqbal Ah ..
India weaponized water to trigger floods in Pakistan: Rana Sanaullah
NHA marks Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) with devotion & reverence
Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) great model to develop social justice, equality: Law Minis ..
Rescue 1122 continues relief operations in flood-hit Chenab river areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Abbottabad police arrest two drug dealers, recover narcotics and stolen motorcycle1 minute ago
-
Sardar Mahan Singh’s Samadhi affected by rains – ETPB moves swiftly to ensure preservation1 minute ago
-
Tape ball cricket: from street pastime to mainstream spotlight1 minute ago
-
PM aide, Khawaja Saad Rafique distribute compensation cheques among flood victims of Bajaur21 minutes ago
-
WASA ensures uninterrupted water supply to flood victims: MD31 minutes ago
-
ASP Sheherbano Naqvi selected for Asia Society’s Asia 21 Fellowship31 minutes ago
-
IGP, Italian police head discuss enhanced cooperation against terrorism, narcotics, and human traffi ..31 minutes ago
-
Lyallpur Museum marks Defence Day31 minutes ago
-
Minister expresses sorrow over sudden demise of kabaddi player31 minutes ago
-
Police cracks down on metallic string and kite flying, over 5,200 arrested31 minutes ago
-
Minister reviews drainage arrangements in Gujrat31 minutes ago
-
Anti-dengue drive continues in Murree41 minutes ago