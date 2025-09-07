Tape ball cricket: from street pastime to mainstream spotlight

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) Once dismissed as a street pastime for children, tape ball cricket is rapidly carving out a space, with tournaments offering hefty prize purses, corporate sponsorship and televised coverage.

The game traces its origins to the 1970s and 1980s in Pakistan, India and Bangladesh when young cricketers began wrapping tennis balls with electrical tape. The improvised ball, heavier and quicker than a standard tennis ball, simulated the pace and spin of hard-ball cricket while reducing the risk of injury. Its low cost and minimal equipment requirements allowed the game to flourish in alleys, streets and open grounds.

From its modest beginnings, tape ball cricket has evolved into a phenomenon attracting large crowds. Tournaments in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi regularly draw thousands of spectators, while expatriate communities in the UAE, Europe and North America have established thriving leagues of their own.

A recent PSL-style tape ball league in Mian Channu, televised live by ptv sports, highlighted the format’s growing commercial value. Events of this kind are not only drawing local talent but also securing sponsorships and substantial prize money, with some finals offering hundreds of thousands of rupees.

For many amateur cricketers, tape ball serves as an entry point into professional cricket, bridging the gap between informal street matches and the structured domestic circuit. The accessibility of the format has unearthed a generation of players who later featured in mainstream cricket.

Observers note that the commercialisation of tape ball cricket is still in its early stages, but the signs are encouraging. With increasing corporate investment, professional organisation and live broadcast coverage, experts argue the format could soon earn formal recognition as a mainstream discipline.