Tapedar College to be converted into Revenue Training Academy

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Revenue Makhdoom Mahboob Wednesday decided to convert Tapedar Training College (TTC) into Revenue Training academy (RTA) so that necessary technical training of all revenue officials for e-stamping and e-registration and ease of doing business-related requirements could be met.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting here at his office at New Secretariat, said a statement.

The meeting attended by SMBR Qazi Shahid Pervaiz, BoR Member (R&S) Tameezuddin Khero, Member (RS&EP) Makhdoom Shakeel uz Zaman, PD ASR Mohammad Hussain, Chief Inspectors Stamps Abbas Naich, Inspector General of Registration Ahmed Ali Shah, Deputy Director (GIS) LARMIS Iqbal Rehmani and other concerned officers.

The TTC is located in Hyderabad near Rani Bagh and it would be converted into a Revenue Training Academy which would be equipped with all the necessary equipment, gadgets and web-related systems.

The minister has directed Senior Member board of Revenue to make the training of all revenue officers mandatory because the Board of Revenue was heading towards paper less system and all the certificates, registration, NOCs, transfers and mutations would be made through e-system.

He directed SMBR to do necessary homework and prepare a PC-1 for converting TTC into RTA so that the same could be put up to the chief minister for approval.

Makhddom Mahboob said that the work of preparing in-house software applications on E-stamping and E-registration was going on slow, he directed Member (R&S) to expedite the work so that concerned staff could be sent for training to launch new system.

The DD (IT) Land Administration & Revenue Management Information System (LARMIS) presented a demo of the software being developed for e-stamping, e-registration of property, issuance of online sales Certificate.

The minister said that his on line issuance of Sales Certificate facility would be made available only for persons living abroad.

He added that they would have to apply for the certificate after getting their necessary verification and bio-metric in concerned Pakistan embassy.

The minister was given a detailed briefing on the BOR website and the method how a common person could register in the BOR portal to avail the computerized services.

The minister expressing displeasure on the delay in launching the e-system and gave only eight days to the concerned officers to start the e-registration, e-stamping and online issuance of sales Certificate and ease of doing business portal.

He also directed the officials concerned develop an application for issuance of NOC for Sales and the option of delivery of the certificate to the applicant at his/her door step. "We can contract with any private courier service for the purpose," he said.

Makhoom Mahboob directed SMBR to issue necessary directives to all the Mukhtiarkars to ensure delivery of NOCs in time and at the door step of the application.

"The dashboard showing issuance of NOCs shall also be made visible at the SMBR for control and monitoring purposes," he said.

The meeting decided to name the new apps to be made available for the public under the name of `e-Pay'.

The Minister during the meeting observed that many inquiries were pending in Survey Settlement Department. "Neither these inquires have been completed nor any action against delinquent officers has been taken so far," he said and directed SMBR to give detailed list of the inquiries pending and take disciplinary against the delinquent officers.

Makhdoom Mahboob in his meeting said that he has received reports that the city survey funds meant for City Survey of various towns/cities have been misused.

He directed SMBR to order an inquiry into the misuse of funds right from January 2011 to December 2019 and fix fix the responsibility.