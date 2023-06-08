UrduPoint.com

TAPI Gas Pipeline Project To Usher In Region's Prosperity: PM

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2023 | 12:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed confidence that the TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline project would usher in an era of regional cooperation, development and prosperity.

Addressing here at the signing ceremony of the TAPI Joint Implementation Plan, the prime minister said the project was of utmost importance for the development of the four countries and the region.

Sharif said the project would help the region to secure natural gas with concrete assurances and mutually agreed terms and conditions.

He mentioned that in view of the global situation, energy had become a real challenge.

"For a developing country like Pakistan, there is a need for speedy actions to explore the options for energy," he said.

The prime minister directed his team to do everything to pace up the planning and execution of the TAPI project.

He said Pakistan and Turkmenistan were ready to expand relations in diverse areas and boost their cooperation.

On the occasion, the prime minister witnessed the signing of the TAP Joint Implementation Plan. State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik and Turkmenistan's State Minister and Chairman of TurkmenGas, Maskat Babayev inked the accord.

