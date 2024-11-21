ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Petroleum, Dr Musadik Malik, emphasized Pakistan's determination to complete the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, calling it crucial for meeting the country's energy needs.

In a meeting on Thursday with Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Pakistan, Atadjan Movlamov, the Minister expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan's unwavering commitment to the TAPI initiative.

The ambassador invited Dr. Musadik Malik to visit Turkmenistan, which the Minister warmly appreciated.

During the meeting, Ambassador Movlamov commended Pakistan's recent economic progress and highlighted an improvement in the country’s financial situation.

He noted growing international investor interest in Pakistan, attributing the credit to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his team's efforts.

Both sides reaffirmed their dedication to strengthening bilateral ties and agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in energy, trade, and investment.