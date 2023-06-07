UrduPoint.com

TAPI Project Helps Transform Region: Musadik

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 09:43 PM

TAPI project helps transform region: Musadik

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik said that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was not only a pipeline rather, it was a transformation agenda for the region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik said that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was not only a pipeline rather, it was a transformation agenda for the region.

The state minister made these remarks during his meeting with a high-level delegation of Turkmenistan led by State Minister and Chairman of Turkmengas Maksat Babayev, here Wednesday.

It was agreed in the meeting to appoint a high-level official from Pakistan to resolve the challenges regarding the project.

Turkmen delegation thanked the Pakistan Government's support and cooperation for TAPI.

The Turkmenistan's delegation included Deputy Minister Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov, CEO and Chairman of the board of TPCL Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov and Pakistan Branch Manager of TPCL Myrat Bayramov.

Related Topics

Pakistan Turkmenistan Gas From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation ..

Sharjah&#039;s DGR discusses boosting cooperation with Uzbekistan

45 minutes ago
 HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billi ..

HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billion circular debt issue via ren ..

32 minutes ago
 PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of ..

PM nominates Najam Sethi as candidate for post of PCB chairman

46 minutes ago
 Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates ..

Three shops sealed for selling LPG on higher rates

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

Pakistan Sports Journalists Federation restored

43 minutes ago
 IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East ..

IPRI holds seminar on 'Developments in Middle East'

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.