TAPI project helps transform region: Musadik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik said that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was not only a pipeline rather, it was a transformation agenda for the region.

The state minister made these remarks during his meeting with a high-level delegation of Turkmenistan led by State Minister and Chairman of Turkmengas Maksat Babayev, here Wednesday.

It was agreed in the meeting to appoint a high-level official from Pakistan to resolve the challenges regarding the project.

Turkmen delegation thanked the Pakistan Government's support and cooperation for TAPI.

The Turkmenistan's delegation included Deputy Minister Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldi Saparov, CEO and Chairman of the board of TPCL Muhammetmyrat Amanov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadjan Movlamov and Pakistan Branch Manager of TPCL Myrat Bayramov.