TAPI To Be Called Project For Development, Prosperity Of Entire Region: Qadir

Muhammad Irfan Published June 11, 2023 | 09:50 PM

TAPI to be called project for development, prosperity of entire region: Qadir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Senator Abdul Qadir, Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources on Sunday said that Turkmenistan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India (TAPI) could be called a project for the development and prosperity of the entire region, this gas pipeline would start from Ashgabat and reach Pakistan and then India via Kabul.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he that Pakistan and Turkmenistan recently signed an agreement on joint implementation of the project, which was positive sing for four countries.

He said that Its length will be 1814 kilometers and the capacity will be to transport 33 billion cubic meters of natural gas, the project, when operational, will provide economic prosperity through the supply of energy to the entire region, he said.

He said that this wonderful project should be implemented soon and the relevant parties should use all available resources to complete this project as soon as possible, saying, that access to energy was a big challenge of today's era.

For a developing country like Pakistan, it is important to work fast on the potential of getting energy and all possible efforts should be made to speed up the planning and execution of TAPI projects, he noted.

He said that both Pakistan and Turkmenistan were bound in a deep relationship of history, culture and religion and could cooperate with each other in many fields.

Pakistan can also act as a gateway for Turkmenistan, which has natural gas reserves,in case of completion of the TAPI project next year, a new era of regional cooperation and prosperity will come in the region, he concluded.

