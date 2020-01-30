TAPL denies giving kick back to Sharifs

The administration of Technical Associates Pakistan Pvt Ltd (TAPL) has rejected all the allegations levelled by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar in his press conference on Thursday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) The administration of Technical Associates Pakistan Pvt Ltd (TAPL) has rejected all the allegations levelled by the Advisor to Prime Minister on Accountability Shehzad Akbar in his press conference on Thursday.The management of TAPL said that during his press conference, Shahzad Akbar alleged that TAPL, a company who is partial contractor of New Islamabad Airport (NIA), got the airport's design changed resulting in time enhancement and that resulted in cost enhancement benefiting TAPL.

In return of this favour, TAPL gave Chaudhary Sugar Mills $ 560 Million as a kickback, as the mill was owned by Sharif family.TAPL said that as far as the matter of Chaudhary Sugar Mills is concerned , it will reply itself but Technical Associates Pakistan Pvt Ltd rejected these allegations completely, as this matter is under arbitration in the court of law and it would be best for judicial system to decide this matter and it should not be discussed in media.

The advisor to PM also floated charges that TAPL gave Shujaat Azeem kick back of Rs.

50 million on 24 June 2015. He also showed a cheque during the press conference. As a matter of fact TAPL borrowed Rs. 50 million from Shujaat Azeem on 1-Feb-2011 & returned it on 24-June-2015.During press conference, answering a question, Shehzad Akbar alleged that TAPL used its influence to take claim amount from CAA hence it is not a contractual issue, but a corruption Issue.In the reply of above allegation TAPL like to clarify that the claim amount mentioned by Mr.

Shehzad Akbar was paid to LTHJV as per Supreme Court decision. Now this whole case is in the arbitration comprising of three retired judges of Supreme Court for decision.