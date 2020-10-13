UrduPoint.com
Tapping Potential Of PWDs Vital For Progress: NA Speaker

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:44 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that People with Disabilities (PWDs) had all the potential to change the fate of themselves and their country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser Tuesday said that People with Disabilities (PWDs) had all the potential to change the fate of themselves and their country.

He said that they just needed support of all to become working part of the society.

The speaker said that their disabilities must not be hindrance on their way to achieve goals of life.

He expressed these views while meeting here with delegation of representatives of various welfare organizations which were supporting people with disabilities.

The speaker said that special people had all the potential and the incumbent government was striving hard to make policies for their betterment.

He mentioned that it was the first time in the parliamentary history of the country that a Special Parliamentary Committee was formulated to suggest recommendation for legislating in the best interest of the people with disabilities.

He informed that first meeting of this Parliamentary committee on PWDs would be held in the next week to discuss matters pertaining to legislation for their welfare.

Asad urged the welfare organizations to take interest to support such deserving people as their support would make a big difference.

The representatives of delegation from various welfare organizations serving the PWDs especially appreciated the keen interest of the speaker for the welfare of the PWDs.

They assured to continue their efforts to ameliorate the sufferings of the needy and deserving.

