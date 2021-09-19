Taqi Usmani elected President of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh-ul-Islam Maulana Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani was elected unopposed as the new President of the Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan on Sunday.

The proposal of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to elect Usmani as President of Wafiq-ul-Madaris was endorsed by across the country scholars, sheikhs and administrators of religious seminaries who converged to elect the new office bearers of Wigan ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan, said a news release.

Sheikh-ul-Hadeeth Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq was nominated as Senior Vice President Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia.

Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari would continue as General Secretary of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia.

Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan was the largest federation of Islamic Seminaries in Pakistan.

More than 10,000 seminaries and 23,000 Madaris across Pakistan are affiliated with the federation.

The participants vowed thwarting conspiracies being hatched seminaries.

Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani is one of the most renowned Islamic scholar in Pakistan who is also the Vice President at Darul Uloom Karachi.

He has authored 143 books in urdu, Arabic and English, including a translation of the Holy Quran in Urdu, Arabic, and English. He has written and lectured extensively on Hadith and Islamic finance.

The former President of Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskandar, had passed away on July 1 after a protracted illness. Iskandar was also the chancellor of the Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia, Binori Town.