UrduPoint.com

Taqi Usmani Elected President Of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 03:40 PM

Taqi Usmani elected President of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al Arabia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2021 ) :Renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh-ul-Islam Maulana Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani was elected unopposed as the new President of the Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan on Sunday.

The proposal of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to elect Usmani as President of Wafiq-ul-Madaris was endorsed by across the country scholars, sheikhs and administrators of religious seminaries who converged to elect the new office bearers of Wigan ul Madaris Al Arabia Pakistan, said a news release.

Sheikh-ul-Hadeeth Maulana Anwar-ul-Haq was nominated as Senior Vice President Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia.

Maulana Muhammad Hanif Jalandhari would continue as General Secretary of the Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia.

Wifaq ul Madaris Al-Arabia, Pakistan was the largest federation of Islamic Seminaries in Pakistan.

More than 10,000 seminaries and 23,000 Madaris across Pakistan are affiliated with the federation.

The participants vowed thwarting conspiracies being hatched seminaries.

Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani is one of the most renowned Islamic scholar in Pakistan who is also the Vice President at Darul Uloom Karachi.

He has authored 143 books in urdu, Arabic and English, including a translation of the Holy Quran in Urdu, Arabic, and English. He has written and lectured extensively on Hadith and Islamic finance.

The former President of Wifaqul Madaris Al-Arabia Pakistan Maulana Abdur Razzaq Iskandar, had passed away on July 1 after a protracted illness. Iskandar was also the chancellor of the Jamia Uloom-ul-Islamia, Binori Town.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Iskandar July Sunday Mufti Arab

Recent Stories

NBF launches electronic trading platform

NBF launches electronic trading platform

16 minutes ago
 UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveri ..

UAE announces 391 new COVID-19 cases, 505 recoveries, 2 deaths in last 24 hours

31 minutes ago
 Zayed University moves up in world university rank ..

Zayed University moves up in world university rankings to 601-800 band

31 minutes ago
 ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination ..

ZHO, SCA sign MoU to train people of determination in specialty coffee

1 hour ago
 Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for aut ..

Dubai launches clinical practice guideline for autism spectrum disorder

2 hours ago
 India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

India reports 30,773 coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.