Taragee Foundation Organizes Hackathon In Balochistan’s Six Districts

Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 06:19 PM

A hackathon was organized in six districts of Balochistan, Quetta, Pashin, Kharan, Nushki, Musa Khel and Zhob, under the auspices of Taraqee Foundation, to promote better coordination for entrepreneurs

A statement issued by the TF said the hackathon organized for Farmers, FAO, Livestock, BRSP, Banks, Livestock Department, Agriculture Council Balochistan, Commission Agents, Input Suppliers, PPAF and Agriculture Departments.

The focus was on increasing connectivity and facilitation between these stakeholders. The event successfully brought together all stakeholders to achieve better and more efficient results from the Hackathon.

The public and social circles of the concerned six districts have termed the event organized by Taraqee Foundation as a good initiative and expressed hope that it will start a new journey towards development and prosperity in the area.

