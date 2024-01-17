Taragee Foundation Organizes Hackathon In Balochistan’s Six Districts
Muhammad Irfan Published January 17, 2024 | 06:19 PM
A hackathon was organized in six districts of Balochistan, Quetta, Pashin, Kharan, Nushki, Musa Khel and Zhob, under the auspices of Taraqee Foundation, to promote better coordination for entrepreneurs
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) A hackathon was organized in six districts of Balochistan, Quetta, Pashin, Kharan, Nushki, Musa Khel and Zhob, under the auspices of Taraqee Foundation, to promote better coordination for entrepreneurs.
A statement issued by the TF said the hackathon organized for Farmers, FAO, Livestock, BRSP, Banks, Livestock Department, Agriculture Council Balochistan, Commission Agents, Input Suppliers, PPAF and Agriculture Departments.
The focus was on increasing connectivity and facilitation between these stakeholders. The event successfully brought together all stakeholders to achieve better and more efficient results from the Hackathon.
The public and social circles of the concerned six districts have termed the event organized by Taraqee Foundation as a good initiative and expressed hope that it will start a new journey towards development and prosperity in the area.
APP/ask
Recent Stories
LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days
Kuwait forms new govt
Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border, hurdle in e ..
Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted in 27 Cities
DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 31
China calls on Pakistan, Iran to exercise restraint
AIOU offers academic programs for international students
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023
FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop for SWAT project
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO recovers over Rs 2b from 68,624 defaulters in 125 days5 minutes ago
-
Businessmen leader voices concern over closure of Pak-Afghan border, hurdle in export5 minutes ago
-
Centralized Test for CS & IT graduates conducted in 27 Cities5 minutes ago
-
DC orders upgrading Allied Hospital by January 315 minutes ago
-
KP govt's interim ban on e-cigar hailed30 minutes ago
-
163 POs, 131 court absconders arrested30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy, Kyrgyz state enterprise head discuss energy cooperation30 minutes ago
-
85 shopkeepers fined30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges33 minutes ago
-
ATC sends Sh Rashid on judicial remand to jail40 minutes ago
-
LESCO detected 44,729 power pilferers in 130 days of anti-theft campaign40 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses plea against acceptance of Sheikh Rashid nomination papers40 minutes ago