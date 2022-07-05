Tarakai directs ESRU to digitize all subsidiary offices of Education Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed the Education Sector Reforms Unit (ESRU) to digitize the department and its all subsidiary offices including Textbook board and all district offices.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting of the ESRU here on Tuesday. Besides, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Mutasim Billah Shah, Special Secretary-I Khalid Khan, Special Secretary-II, Barkatullah Khan, Additional Secretary (Reforms), Ashfaq Ahmad, Additional Secretary Abdul Karam, Director Education, Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim and other higher authorities of the Elementary & Secondary Education Department also attended.

During the meeting the newly posted educator advisors and specialists and various sectors briefed the minister.

ESRU was further directed to seek the technical support of the Information Technology (IT) Department for the purpose.

Shahram Khan Tarakai also directed for bringing further improvement in the audit system and completion of the PC-I of all projects till next month, so tendering process could be started as soon as possible.

He also sought a detailed report of IT labs and directed concerned authorities for make them more efficient to obtain better results.

Regarding school Leaders, the provincial minister said that their duty is to bring improvement in quality of education in schools and directed for establishment of separate directorates for them and including bringing improvement in teaching system in schools.