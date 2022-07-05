UrduPoint.com

Tarakai Directs ESRU To Digitize All Subsidiary Offices Of Education Dept

Faizan Hashmi Published July 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Tarakai directs ESRU to digitize all subsidiary offices of Education Dept

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed the Education Sector Reforms Unit (ESRU) to digitize the department and its all subsidiary offices including Textbook board and all district offices.

He issued these directives while presiding over a review meeting of the ESRU here on Tuesday. Besides, Secretary Elementary & Secondary Education, Mutasim Billah Shah, Special Secretary-I Khalid Khan, Special Secretary-II, Barkatullah Khan, Additional Secretary (Reforms), Ashfaq Ahmad, Additional Secretary Abdul Karam, Director Education, Hafiz Mohammad Ibrahim and other higher authorities of the Elementary & Secondary Education Department also attended.

During the meeting the newly posted educator advisors and specialists and various sectors briefed the minister.

ESRU was further directed to seek the technical support of the Information Technology (IT) Department for the purpose.

Shahram Khan Tarakai also directed for bringing further improvement in the audit system and completion of the PC-I of all projects till next month, so tendering process could be started as soon as possible.

He also sought a detailed report of IT labs and directed concerned authorities for make them more efficient to obtain better results.

Regarding school Leaders, the provincial minister said that their duty is to bring improvement in quality of education in schools and directed for establishment of separate directorates for them and including bringing improvement in teaching system in schools.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Education All

Recent Stories

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

Salman Rafique, Emir ozbey visit PKLI

17 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to securit ..

Ramiz Raja uses bulletproof vehicle due to security threat

55 minutes ago
 Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

Islam ensures rights to women, says Armeena Khan

2 hours ago
 President urges students to develop passion for ma ..

President urges students to develop passion for making Pakistan stronger country

3 hours ago
 Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill a ..

Shaheen feels honor over appointment as goodwill ambassador of KP police

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt lan ..

Bushra Bibi's brother summoned over using govt land

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.