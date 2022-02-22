UrduPoint.com

Tarakai Directs For Framing Rules, Regulations For Public/model Schools

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Tarakai directs for framing rules, regulations for public/model schools

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Elementary & Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed the authorities of the department to frame rules and regulations for all public/model schools of the province.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting of the Board of Directors (BoD) of Peshawar Public school (PPS) here on Tuesday.

Under new rules the provincial minister said that besides time duration of employment, performance and best academic qualification should also be linked with the promotion. Teachers with poor performance will not be promoted to next grade and also directed evolving procedures for the Annual Confidential Reports (ACR) of the employees.

During the meeting, the Board in light of the recommendations of the selection committee approved the promotion of selected employees to next grades while for correction in the date of birth, approved the adoption of the procedure of GFR-116.

The board also approved the withdrawal of the discretionary powers of waiving of the fee of 10% students while the matter of the non-payment of fees for the children of the schools' employees was referred to the finance committee for further deliberation.

The board also approved a 10% interim basis increase in the fee of the students. However, details would be presented to the board after a meeting of the finance committee. On this occasion, the Provincial Minister also directed all private and public sector schools including model schools against charging any extra charges except monthly fee.

The forum was told that for the promotion of IT education, work is continued on the construction of two separate state of the art boys and girls IT labs in Peshawar Public School. Equipment for these labs would be delivered shortly while technical staff for IT labs would also be posted soon.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister said that IT sector education is dire need of the time and IT labs are being constructed in schools of all districts including the newly merged districts of the province.

>