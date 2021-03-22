UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tarakai Directs Speedy Completion Of Mardan-Swabi Road

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:32 PM

Tarakai directs speedy completion of Mardan-Swabi Road

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has ruled out compromise on the quality of work on Mardan-Swabi Road and directs its completion as per schedule time line

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has ruled out compromise on the quality of work on Mardan-Swabi Road and directs its completion as per schedule time line.

Otherwise, he warned of taking stern action those responsible for delay in its completion.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on the road here on Monday. Besides, C&W and PESCO authorities and consultants senior authorities of other concerned departments also attended.

The provincial minister while expressing dismay over the quality of work at different spots and expiry of the timeline of completion directed the inspection of construction work on daily basis.

Shahram Tarakai said that Mardan-Swabi Road is a project worth Rs.10 billion that would provide better transportation facilities to the residents of both districts. He also directed PESCO authorities for the removing o poles and installation of new poles as soon as possible. He directed increase in PESCO teams and making utmost efforts to complete work before the month of Ramazan.

The provincial minister also directed Forests authorities and concerned contractors for speedy completion of the cutting of trees. Similarly, he also directed SNGPL authorities for early completion of laying pipeline to prevent further delay in the construction work.

The meeting also decided a joint visit of all stakeholders to Mardan-Swabi Road.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Road Progress All Billion SNGPL PESCO

Recent Stories

German Gov't Confirms Merkel's Conversation With U ..

7 minutes ago

Lebanese Presidency Says 'Suprised' at Prime Minis ..

8 minutes ago

KP extends health emergency period

8 minutes ago

Australian HC greets Pakistanis on national day

8 minutes ago

Rain, hailstorm lashed different parts of Balochis ..

8 minutes ago

UN chief wishes 'swift recovery' for PM Imran Khan ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.