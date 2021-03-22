Tarakai directs speedy completion of Mardan-Swabi Road

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has ruled out compromise on the quality of work on Mardan-Swabi Road and directs its completion as per schedule time line

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary education, Shahram Khan Tarakai has ruled out compromise on the quality of work on Mardan-Swabi Road and directs its completion as per schedule time line.

Otherwise, he warned of taking stern action those responsible for delay in its completion.

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting on the road here on Monday. Besides, C&W and PESCO authorities and consultants senior authorities of other concerned departments also attended.

The provincial minister while expressing dismay over the quality of work at different spots and expiry of the timeline of completion directed the inspection of construction work on daily basis.

Shahram Tarakai said that Mardan-Swabi Road is a project worth Rs.10 billion that would provide better transportation facilities to the residents of both districts. He also directed PESCO authorities for the removing o poles and installation of new poles as soon as possible. He directed increase in PESCO teams and making utmost efforts to complete work before the month of Ramazan.

The provincial minister also directed Forests authorities and concerned contractors for speedy completion of the cutting of trees. Similarly, he also directed SNGPL authorities for early completion of laying pipeline to prevent further delay in the construction work.

The meeting also decided a joint visit of all stakeholders to Mardan-Swabi Road.