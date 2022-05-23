UrduPoint.com

Tarakai For Induction Of Teachers, School Leaders On Urgent Basis

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday directed the education authorities to complete the process of inducting 23000 teachers to the education system at earliest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai on Monday directed the education authorities to complete the process of inducting 23000 teachers to the education system at earliest.

In other areas of the province, he directed that screening tests for recruiting teachers should be conducted under the supervision of deputy commissioners and education officers concerned. He said the provincial government had been striving to maintain the ideal student-teacher ratio which was a prerequisite to quality education.

He further said that in the selected districts, the recruitment tests for 2500 advertised vacancies of school leaders must be conducted in June 2022 while NOC for appointments of 190 school leaders of grade-17 through testing agency should be obtained by the KP Public Service Commission at the earliest.

The Minister was presiding over a meeting held to review and complete education sector projects on priority basis here at his office.

He also directed that KP Public Service Commission should be contacted for appointments of 28 deputy district education officers of grade-18 on urgent basis.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Special Education Khalid Khan, Additional Secretary Reforms Ashfaq Khan, Director IT Sardar Khan and officers from the KP Education Department.

During the meeting, the KP Education Minister was briefed that the process of temporary induction of teachers in newly merged districts had been completed through the Parents-Teachers Council.

The Minister directed the officers concerned to republish on urgent basis the advertisement for purchasing tablets under the 'Tablet in School Program' and in this regard rates from the prequalified companies should be acquired. He said expertise in the IT sector was the need of the hour and through this program the performance of all schools would be evaluated across the province.

